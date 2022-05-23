Pooja Vastrakar Stars As Supernovas Defeat Trailblazers By 49 Runs In Women’s T20 Challenge Opener | Cricket News

Pooja Vastrakar picked up 4 wickets for simply 12 runs in a superb pace-bowling show as Supernovas notched up a simple 49-run win over Trailblazers in a record-breaking opening match of the Women’s T20 Challenge in Pune on Monday. The 22-year-old Vastrakar claimed the wickets of Trailblazers’ captain Smriti Mandhana (34), her opening associate Hayley Matthews (18), No. 4 Sophia Dunkley (1) and Salma Khatun (0) in two separate spells to tear aside the batting line-up of the defending champions. England left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone and Australia all-rounder Alana King chipped in with two wickets apiece as Trailblazers might solely rating 114 for 9 in 20 overs whereas chasing 164.

The Supernovas had earlier scored the event’s highest-ever rating of 163 all out after opting to bat.

Trailblazers made a powerful begin to their chase with Mandhana and Matthews placing on 39 runs for the opening wicket in 5 overs.

But Vastrakar struck triple blows on Trailblazers to depart the defending champions in serious trouble.

She first had the wicket of Matthews off the final ball of the fifth over after which dismissed skipper Mandhana and Dunkley within the area of 4 balls within the eighth over.

Wickets stored on tumbling in fast succession as Sharmin Akhter (0) was out within the subsequent over for a duck to be King’s first sufferer of the day.

Runs had been arduous to come back by for Trailblazers as they reached 71 for 4 on the midway mark. But two fast wickets within the eleventh over bowled by Ecclestone just about ended the competition. Ecclestone had Richa Gosh (2) off the second ball of the over and Arundhati Reddy (0) was run out within the subsequent supply as Trailblazers batters seemed in a rush to return to the hut.

Harmanpreet Kaur introduced Vastrakar for her second spell and the pacewoman obtained fast success by having Khatun to cut back Trailblazers to 73 for 7 on the finish of 12 overs.

Asking fee had climbed greater than 11 runs an over by then and one-down Jemimah Rodrigues (24) tried to make a match out of it however she additionally fell within the 14th over to Meghna Singh to extinguish any hopes of Trailblazers’ struggle again.

Earlier, Supernovas captain Kaur top-scored with 37 off 29 balls whereas Harleen Deol and Deandra Dottin chipped in with 35 and 32 respectively.

They, nonetheless, misplaced 5 wickets within the final two overs for simply eight runs, together with that of Kaur, in a dramatic collapse.

Matthews was the choose of the Trailblazers bowlers with figures of three for 29 whereas Salma Khatun took two for 30 runs. The Supernovas made a rollicking begin, reaching to the event’s best-ever power-play rating of 58 for one with opener Dottin (32 off simply 17 balls) in ominous kind.

Dottin hit Renuka Singh for 3 fours within the third over from which the Supernovas took 14 runs. She was, nonetheless, run out within the fifth over whereas backing out too removed from her crease. She hit 5 fours and one six in all.

The different opener Priya Punia (22) continued a bit longer earlier than she was out within the eighth over. Young Deol confirmed great kind and shared 37 runs for the third wicket with captain Kaur.

She hit Matthews for consecutive fours within the eighth over however couldn’t convert her begin to an enormous rating, getting out within the twelfth over.

Kaur, popping out on the fall of Punia within the eighth over, took the onus of steadying the ship on herself although her aspect misplaced wickets in clusters.

Sune Luus (10) fell to Rajeshwari Gayakwad (1/34) within the fifteenth over earlier than King (5) turned Khatun’s second wicket of the day.

Vastrakar and Kaur had been out within the area of three balls within the nineteenth over earlier than Supernovas misplaced one other three wickets within the dramatic closing over.