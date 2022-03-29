‘Poor decision’ to photograph Dani Laidley, police officer told interview
“I don’t know why, I guess it just kind of threw me that, you know, a former AFL player … it was not something you would normally see,” he stated.
The day after he took the picture, the then officer posted it, with out remark, to the WhatsApp group. He stated in his interview that afterwards, he requested the group if anybody had shared the picture and nobody stated they did.
He stated he later noticed a information story on Facebook the place a reader posted a remark with the picture. The following day he contacted senior officers to “admit to my mistake” as a result of he was involved in regards to the injury precipitated to Victoria Police’s status and wished to assist the pressure deal with the scandal.
Only later within the interview did he voice concern about Ms Laidley and her household. “His family’s got to deal with that,” Mr Reid advised investigators.
Ms Laidley watched Tuesday’s listening to on-line.
Defence counsel Chris Carr, SC, advised Justice of the Peace Hayley Bate that prosecutors needed to set up that Mr Reid breached his duties to show the fees. Mr Carr will on Wednesday argue his shopper has no case to reply.
Ms Laidley not too long ago acquired a confidential monetary settlement from Victoria Police after launching a declare in court docket that argued the pressure and its officers breached the responsibility of care owed to her whereas she was in custody.
Earlier this month, charges against Detective Leading Senior Constable Murray Gentner were struck out when one other Justice of the Peace, Samantha Poulter, dominated prosecutors failed to ascertain that the detective breached his duties to not disclose data to his buddies about Ms Laidley’s arrest.
Prosecutors are contemplating interesting in opposition to Ms Poulter’s resolution. They sought an adjournment within the case in opposition to Mr Reid whereas they thought-about the enchantment within the case in opposition to the detective, however Mr Carr opposed that and efficiently argued it might be unfair on Mr Reid to face one other delay.
Mr Carr stated Mr Reid was suspended with out pay when charged in December 2020 and needed to resign as a police officer final yr as a result of he couldn’t help his household.
Ms Bate dominated there could be “profound unfairness” if Mr Reid’s case was additional delayed, and ordered it begin.
Ms Laidley was in the end charged with stalking and later put on a good behaviour bond without conviction.
The third officer charged is because of face court docket in May.
