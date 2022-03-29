‘Poor decision’ to photograph Dani Laidley, police officer told interview

“I don’t know why, I guess it just kind of threw me that, you know, a former AFL player … it was not something you would normally see,” he stated.

The day after he took the picture, the then officer posted it, with out remark, to the WhatsApp group. He stated in his interview that afterwards, he requested the group if anybody had shared the picture and nobody stated they did.

He stated he later noticed a information story on Facebook the place a reader posted a remark with the picture. The following day he contacted senior officers to “admit to my mistake” as a result of he was involved in regards to the injury precipitated to Victoria Police’s status and wished to assist the pressure deal with the scandal.

Only later within the interview did he voice concern about Ms Laidley and her household. “His family’s got to deal with that,” Mr Reid advised investigators.

Ms Laidley watched Tuesday’s listening to on-line.