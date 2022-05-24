Pop Star Justin Bieber To Perform In Delhi On October 18

Justice World Tour will journey to over 30 nations.

Get able to have a blast in October as Justin Bieber is all set to come back to India in that exact month.

The ‘Baby’ hitmaker will carry out at New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 18 as a part of his ‘Justice World Tour’.

According to Billboard, the present is being co-promoted by AEG Presents and Indian leisure ticketing platform BookMyShow.

Justice World Tour will journey to over 30 nations — taking part in greater than 125 reveals – ranging from May 2022 via March 2023.

The upcoming present will mark Justin’s second tour in India. In 2017, he carried out in Mumbai as a part of his Purpose world tour, which attracted over 40,000 followers.

