Pope Benedict asks for forgiveness but denies wrongdoing over child sex abuse cases

Benedict, now 94, turned the primary Pope in centuries to resign when he stepped down in 2013. His eight-year tenure was overshadowed by a world sexual abuse scandal within the Catholic Church.

The report discovered that he had been knowledgeable of 4 circumstances of sexual abuse involving minors — together with two throughout his time in Munich — however didn’t act. The report additionally revealed Benedict had attended a gathering about an abuser recognized as Priest X, although the retired pontiff’s testimony to investigators denied he had been current.

On Tuesday, 4 specialists working for the retired pope mentioned that though Benedict — then often called Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger — was on the assembly, he was not conscious that the priest was an abuser.

“It was exclusively a question of the accommodation of the young Priest X in Munich because he had to undergo therapy there. This request was complied with. During the meeting the reason for the therapy was not mentioned,” the specialists mentioned.

The investigators’ findings — which have now straight implicated him in a failure to forestall and punish abuse — are threatening to wreck the popularity of the previous pontiff.

Despite this, Benedict additionally mentioned Tuesday he’s “of good cheer” as he faces “the final judge of my life,” in a private response to the accusations leveled towards him within the probe.

“Quite soon, I shall find myself before the final judge of my life. Even though, as I look back on my long life, I can have great reason for fear and trembling, I am nonetheless of good cheer, for I trust firmly that the Lord is not only the just judge, but also the friend and brother who himself has already suffered for my shortcomings,” the retired pope wrote in a letter launched by the Vatican.

Benedict once more conceded that he had attended the 1980 assembly about an abusive priest, this time calling his denial to the attorneys who compiled the report an “oversight.”

“This error, which regrettably was verified, was not intentionally willed and I hope may be excused,” Benedict wrote.

He additionally issued a normal apology to survivors of abuse, writing: “Once again I can only express to all the victims of sexual abuse my profound shame, my deep sorrow and my heartfelt request for forgiveness.”