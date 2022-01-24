Pope Benedict XVI admits being at meeting about abuser priest when he ran Munich archdiocese

An unbiased investigation into abuse by Catholic clergy within the Archdiocese of Munich, the place Benedict was archbishop from 1977 to 1982, last week showed minutes of the assembly saying he was current and rejected his denial as “barely credible.”

The admission got here in a press release to the Catholic News Agency through his non-public secretary Archbishop Georg Gänswein, who stated the error had “not been made out of malicious intent,” however was the “the result of an error in the editorial processing of his statement” to the unbiased investigation commissioned by the Archdiocese of Munich-Freising.

He is “very sorry” for this and requested to be excused, Gänswein stated.

Benedict XVI, often called Joseph Ratzinger earlier than turning into pope, plans to problem an in depth assertion at a later date, Gänswein stated, including that Benedict requested for understanding that the entire overview of the 1,900-page report nonetheless wanted time.