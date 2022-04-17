Pope cites nuclear risk as he makes Easter plea for peace in Ukraine

On what is meant to be Christianity’s most joyful day, Pope Francis made an anguished Easter Sunday plea for peace within the “senseless” battle in Ukraine and in different armed conflicts raging on this planet, and voiced fear concerning the threat of nuclear warfare.

“May there be peace for war-torn Ukraine, so sorely tried by the violence and destruction of this cruel and senseless war into which it was dragged,” Francis stated, talking from the central balcony of St. Peter’s Square.

The pontiff had simply completed celebrating Easter Mass within the sq. packed by devoted for the vacation for the primary time because the pandemic started in early 2020. Applause erupted from lots of the crowd, estimated by the Vatican to quantity 100,000 within the sq. and on a close-by avenue, when he talked about Ukraine.

“Please, please, let us not get used to war,” Francis pleaded, after denouncing ”the flexing of muscle groups whereas individuals are struggling.” Yet again, the pontiff didn’t cite Russian President Vladimir Putin for the decision to launch the invasion and attacks against Ukraine on Feb. 24.

People’s hearts are filled with “fear and anguish, as so many of our brothers and sisters have had to lock themselves away in order to be safe from bombing,” the pontiff stated.

“Let us all commit ourselves to imploring peace, from our balconies and in our streets,” Francis stated. ”May the leaders of countries hear individuals’s plea for peace.”

In a transparent reference to the specter of nuclear warfare, Francis quoted from a famous declaration of 1955: “’Shall we put an end to the human race, or shall mankind renounce war?'”

He was quoting from a manifesto written by philosopher Bertrand Russell and physicist Albert Einstein. The manifesto’s text, sounding a grim warning against the consequences of nuclear warfare, was issued a few months after Einstein died.

Francis also drew attention to other wars in the speech known by its Latin name “Urbi et Orbi” — to the town and to the world.

“May the conflict in Europe also make us more concerned about other situations of conflict, suffering and sorrow, situations that affect all too many areas of our world, situations that we cannot overlook and do not want to forget,” Francis said.

Two days after Palestinians and Israeli police clashed in Jerusalem, Francis prayed that “Israelis, Palestinians and all of the inhabitants of the Holy City, along with pilgrims, expertise the great thing about peace, of residing in brotherhood and of accessing Holy Places” in reciprocal respect.

He referred to as for peace and reconciliation for the peoples of Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Libya.

Francis spoke plaintively about Yemen, “which suffers from a battle forgotten by all, with steady victims.” He expressed hope that a recent truce would restore hope to that country’s people.

He also prayed that God grant “reconciliation for Myanmar, where a dramatic scenario of hatred and violence persists,” and for Afghanistan, which is gripped by a humanitarian crisis, including food shortages.

Francis denounced the exploitation of the African continent and “terrorist attacks — particularly in the Sahel region,” as well as the humanitarian crisis in Ethiopia and violence in Congo.

In Latin America, many have seen their plight worsen during the coronavirus pandemic, aggravating social problems stemming from corruption, violence and drug trafficking, the pontiff said.

But Francis found hope in the “open doorways of all these households and communities which are welcoming migrants and refugees all through Europe,” referring to the some 10 million individuals who have both fled Ukraine or are internally displaced by the battle.

Earlier, the pontiff, who has a knee ligament drawback, limped badly as he made his option to an altar arrange in entrance of St. Peter’s Basilica. After Easter morning Mass, Francis boarded the white popemobile for a whirl by the sq. among the many cheering ranks of the gang.