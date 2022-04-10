Pope Francis calls for “Easter truce” in Palm Sunday address

Pope Francis has used his Palm Sunday handle to name for “Easter truce” in Ukraine as he lamented “the folly of war.”

“Let an Easter truce begin, but not to reload the weapons and resume the fight. No. A truce to achieve peace through real negotiations,” the Pontiff stated, after celebrating Palm Sunday Mass in St. Peter’s Square.

It was the primary Palm Sunday Mass with the general public in attendance because the COVID pandemic, and Poe Francis stated that the “folly of war” leads individuals to commit “senseless acts of cruelty.”

Francis didn’t explicitly cite Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, however the reference was clear and he has repeatedly denounced the battle and the struggling delivered to harmless individuals.

During his Palm Sunday homily, the pontiff stated: “When we resort to violence … we lose sight of why we are in the world and even end up committing senseless acts of cruelty. We see this in the folly of war, where Christ is crucified yet another time.”

Francis lamented “the unjust loss of life” of husbands and sons, refugees fleeing bombs, young people deprived of a future, and “soldiers sent to kill their brothers and sisters.”

Last Wednesday the pope had described the killings of civilians in the Ukrainian city of Bucha when it was occupied by the Russian military as a “bloodbath.”

In the square tens of thousands of pilgrims and tourists clutched olive branches and braided palms, recreating the moment when Jesus’s followers spread palm branches at his feet and called him their “saviour” as he made a triumphal entry into Jerusalem.

Traditionally, the pope leads a Palm Sunday procession by way of the sq. earlier than celebrating Mass. Francis has been affected by a strained ligament in his proper knee that has brought about him to limp, and he was pushed in a black automotive to the altar, which he then reached leaning on an aide.

Many of the 1.2 billion Catholics internationally celebrated on Sunday.

Palm Sunday opens Holy Week main as much as Easter, which this 12 months falls on 17 April.