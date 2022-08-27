Pope Francis creates 20 new cardinals who may choose his successor

Pope Francis is creating 20 new cardinals on Saturday, an extra step within the preparation of his succession.

The consistory, the eighth of Francis’ hold forth since his election in 2013, comes in opposition to a backdrop of hypothesis that the 85-year-old pope, who has been compelled to make use of a wheelchair for a number of months as a result of knee ache, may step down someday.

At 4pm (1400 GMT) on Saturday, below the gilding of St Peter’s Basilica in Rome, the Pope will create 20 new cardinals, amongst whom 16 “electors” – these below the age of 80 – will be capable to take part sooner or later conclave.

The appointment of those senior prelates to help the pope is being scrutinised by observers as a sign of the longer term religious chief of the 1.3 billion Catholics.

Sensitive to minority communities and to evangelisation, the Argentinean Jesuit has freed himself from the normal alternative of archbishops from massive cities, preferring much less anticipated profiles.

With 5 Asians, together with two Indians, this consistory confirms the rise in energy of this continent. It can be “representative of today’s Church, with a large place for the southern hemisphere”, the place 80% of Catholics dwell, underlines Vatican knowledgeable Bernard Lecomte.

‘Great honour’

At the top of this consistory, the primary since November 2020, Pope Francis could have chosen 83 cardinals out of the present complete of 132 electors: nearly two-thirds, the proportion essential to elect a brand new pope, even when this alternative is all the time unpredictable.

With 40% of the electors, Europe stays essentially the most represented continent, forward of South America and Asia (16% every), Africa (13%) and North America (12%).

Among the notable personalities is the American Robert McElroy, Bishop of San Diego in California, who is taken into account progressive for his positions on gay Catholics particularly.

Also of notice is the surprising alternative of Italian missionary Giorgio Marengo, who works in Mongolia and can grow to be the world’s youngest cardinal at 48.

Alongside them is Jean-Marc Aveline, Archbishop of Marseille, who turns into the sixth Frenchman within the College of Cardinals. “This trust that the Pope has placed in me is a great honour, which commits me and obliges me even more in my mission in the service of Christ,” mentioned Archbishop Aveline, 63, who is especially dedicated to interreligious dialogue.

New cardinals obtain purple hat and ring

Other males from the sector to put on the purple gown are Nigerian Peter Okpaleke, Brazilian Leonardo Ulrich Steiner and Virgilio Do Carmo Da Silva, Archbishop of East Timor.

Three future cardinals already maintain positions of duty within the Curia, the Vatican’s “government”: the British Arthur Roche, the South Korean Lazzaro You Heung-sik and the Spaniard Fernando Vérgez Alzaga.

As is customary, all will kneel earlier than the Pope to obtain their purple biretta and cardinal’s ring. The ceremony, at which France shall be represented by its Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin, shall be adopted by the normal “courtesy visit” to the Vatican, which permits the general public to greet the brand new cardinals.

Following this, on Monday and Tuesday, there shall be a gathering with cardinals from all around the world, whom the Argentine pontiff needed to deliver collectively to debate the brand new Vatican “Constitution”, which got here into power in June, and the way forward for the Church.

Jorge Bergoglio has not too long ago accelerated his reforms of the Curia and its funds to introduce extra transparency.