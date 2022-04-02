Pope Francis criticises Russia’s ‘infantile and destructive’ war

Pope Francis provided his most pointed condemnation of the conflict in Ukraine, calling out “infantile and destructive aggression” on Saturday throughout a visit to Malta.

In phrases that appeared to instantly name out President Vladimir Putin, the pope stated that “some potentate” caught up in “anachronistic claims of nationalist interests, is provoking and fomenting conflicts”.

“We had thought that invasions of other countries, savage street fighting and atomic threats were grim memories of a distant past,” the pope added in his speech.

He instructed reporters on the best way to Malta {that a} attainable journey to the Ukrainian capital metropolis of Kyiv was “on the table”.

The Vatican has resisted calling out aggressors with a purpose to permit for dialogue and had lately cast unprecedented new relations with the Putin-allied Russian Orthodox Church.

The go to to Malta, which was rescheduled from May 2020, was meant to concentrate on migration.

Speaking with the Mediterranean island’s president by his facet, Francis denounced the “sordid agreements” the European Union has made with Libya to show again migrants.

He stated Europe should present humanity in welcoming them. He referred to as for the Mediterranean to be a “theatre of solidarity, not the harbinger of a tragic shipwreck of civilisation.”