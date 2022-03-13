Pope Francis, in toughest comments yet, calls Ukraine invasion ‘armed aggression’

Pope Francis issued his hardest condemnation but of the invasion of Ukraine, saying on Sunday the “unacceptable armed aggression” should cease.

Speaking to 1000’s of individuals in St. Peter’s Square for his Sunday blessing, Francis additionally stated that the killing of youngsters and unarmed civilians was “barbaric” and with “no valid strategic reason.”

He known as the besieged metropolis of Mariupol a “martyred city” and once more appealed for “truly secure humanitarian corridors” to permit residents to evacuate.

“In the name of God I ask you: stop this massacre!,” the pope stated, including that Ukrainian cities risked “being reduced to cemeteries.”

People maintain a banner as they attend Pope Francis Sunday Angelus prayer in Saint Peter’s sq. on the Vatican, on March 13, 2022. (Reuters)

The pope has not used the phrase “Russia” in his condemnations of the warfare since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion on February 24.

But his selection of phrases, similar to “armed aggression” and “no valid strategic reason,” seem geared toward contesting Moscow’s justifications for the invasion.

Russia calls its motion a “special military operation.”

Last Sunday Francis implicitly rejected that time period, saying it couldn’t be thought of “just a military operation” however a warfare that had unleashed “rivers of blood and tears.”

Moscow says its motion is designed to not occupy territory however to demilitarize and “de-Nazify” its neighbor. It has additionally denied concentrating on civilian areas.

