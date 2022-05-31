Pope Francis notes Kazakhstan’s contribution to Harmony and Dialogue

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi, who this week arrived on an official go to to the Holy See, had the honour of being acquired by Pope Francis.

During the talks within the Pontifical Library of the Apostolic Palace, the Pontiff famous that Kazakhstan was a dependable companion of the Vatican in Central Asia. The head of the Roman Catholic Church welcomed the political and financial reforms initiated by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev inside the framework of constructing a New Kazakhstan and the upcoming nationwide referendum on amendments to the Constitution.

The events mentioned the agenda of the upcoming VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, which will probably be held in September this yr within the capital of Kazakhstan. The Pontiff famous with satisfaction Kazakhstan’s contribution to the promotion of interfaith concord and interreligious dialogue.

The historic resolution of Pope Francis to pay a state go to to Kazakhstan and take part within the work of the Congress was notably famous. The Minister stated that Catholics not solely from Kazakhstan but additionally from throughout Central Asia are trying ahead to the Pope’s arrival.

On the identical day, Tileuberdi held separate bilateral talks with the Secretary of State (Prime Minister) Cardinal Pietro Parolin of the Holy See and Cardinal Miguel Angel Ayuso Guixot, President of the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue.

The events mentioned the additional improvement of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Holy See within the area of non secular concord and mutual respect.

For his important contributions to the event of interfaith dialogue and the promotion of the concepts of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, Minister Tileuberdi, on behalf of the Head of State awarded the Order Dostyk (Friendship) of the II diploma to Ayuso Guixot.

