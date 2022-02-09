Pope Francis on potential conflict in Ukraine: ‘War is madness’

Pope Francis mentioned he hopes that the diplomatic course of will assist keep away from armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine as a result of “war is madness.”

During his common viewers Wednesday, the Pope thanked folks for collaborating last month in a day of “prayer for peace” as a result of rising tensions in Eastern Europe.

Francis additionally thanked diplomats from Germany, Russia, Ukraine and France, the nations collaborating within the so-called “Normandy Format” diplomatic course of, for his or her efforts to barter a peaceable settlement.

“Let us continue to implore the God of peace that tensions and threats of war be overcome through serious dialogue, and that the ‘Normandy Format’ talks may also contribute to this,” he mentioned.

Europe has been bracing for the potential for battle since late final yr, when Russia amassed an estimated 100,000 troops on its shared border with Ukraine.

Additional Russian forces have been deployed to Belarus in latest days, ostensibly for army workout routines. But Western officers are involved that these deployments may very well be utilized by the Kremlin for an invasion.