Pope Francis plans to visit DR Congo, South Sudan in July: Vatican

Pope Francis will go to the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan in July, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni introduced Thursday.

The 85-year-old pontiff will go to the DRC from July 2 to five, visiting the capital Kinshasa and Goma within the jap province of North Kivu.

He shall be in South Sudan from July 5 to 7, visiting the capital Juba, Bruni stated in a brief assertion, with out offering additional particulars.

Security is prone to be tight for each legs of the journey, which the Vatican stated had been organized “at the invitation of their respective heads of state and bishops.”

The DRC, the place about 40 % of the estimated 90 million inhabitants are Catholic, is scuffling with dozens of armed teams within the east of the huge nation.

The final go to by a pope to Kinshasa was in August 1985, when John Paul II spent two days within the nation.

Meanwhile South Sudan, the world’s latest nation, has suffered from persistent instability since independence in 2011, together with a brutal five-year civil battle.

Francis has made 4 visits to the continent of Africa since his election in 2013.

He visited Kenya, Uganda and the Central African Republic in 2015, Egypt in 2017, and two years later went first to Morocco after which a week-long go to that took in Mozambique, Madagascar and Mauritius.

The journey to South Sudan and DRC is the second papal go to introduced for this 12 months, with the pope set to journey to Malta in early April.

