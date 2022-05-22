Pope Francis says following complex life of Catholics in China

Pope Francis mentioned on Sunday that he was following “attentively” the “often complex” lifetime of Catholics in China, with out immediately referencing a 90-year previous cardinal arrested in Hong Kong this month.

“I attentively and actively follow the often complex life and the matters of the faithful and pastors, and I pray every day for them,” the pontiff instructed the general public gathered in St. Peter’s Square.

Francis mentioned he took the prospect to “assure them once again of my spiritual closeness.”

Retired cardinal Joseph Zen, probably the most senior Catholic clerics in Asia, was amongst a gaggle of veteran democracy advocates arrested in Hong Kong earlier this month for “colluding with foreign forces.”

Those detained have been all trustees of a now-disbanded protection fund that helped pay authorized and medical prices for these arrested in the course of the big and generally violent democracy protests three years in the past.

The Vatican mentioned on the time it was involved by Zen’s arrest and “following the development of the situation very closely”.

Zen has been important of the Vatican’s resolution to succeed in a compromise with China over the appointment of bishops on the mainland, and critics have accused the Vatican of downplaying his arrest.

