Pope Francis says Ukraine’s Mariupol ‘barbarously bombarded’

Pope Francis on Sunday described the conflict in Ukraine as a “macabre regression of humanity” that makes him “suffer and cry,” calling for humanitarian corridors to evacuate individuals trapped within the Mariupol steelworks.

Speaking to 1000’s of individuals in St. Peter’s Square for his midday blessing, Francis once more implicitly criticized Russia.

In Roman Catholicism, the month of May is devoted to Mary, the Mother of God. Francis requested for month-long prayers for peace in Ukraine.

“My thoughts go immediately to the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, the city of Mary, barbarously bombarded and destroyed,” he mentioned of the principally Russian-controlled southeastern port metropolis, which is called after Mary.

Francis, 85, has not particularly talked about Russia or its president, Vladimir Putin, because the begin of the battle on February 24, however he has left little doubt which aspect he has criticized, utilizing phrases comparable to unjustified aggression and invasion and lamenting atrocities towards civilians.

“I suffer and cry thinking of the suffering of the Ukrainian population, in particular the weakest, the elderly, the children,” he mentioned, mentioning “terrible news of children who are being expelled and deported.”

Ukraine has mentioned that Moscow has forcefully deported 1000’s of individuals to Russia. In remarks revealed on Saturday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov mentioned greater than 1 million individuals have been evacuated from Ukraine into Russia since February 24. Lavrov mentioned 2.8 million individuals in Ukraine have requested to be evacuated into Russia.

Moscow phrases its motion in Ukraine a “special operation” to demilitarize and “denazify” its neighbor. Ukraine and the West say it is a baseless pretext for conflict.

Francis referred to as for protected humanitarian corridors for these within the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol, the place troops and civilians are sheltering.

He additionally questioned if every little thing attainable was being carried out to result in an finish to the combating by dialogue.

“While we are watching a macabre regression of humanity, I ask myself, along with many other anguished people if peace is really being searched for, if there really is a willingness to avoid a continuing military and verbal escalation, if everything is being done to silence the weapons,” Francis mentioned.

He urged his listeners to “not give in to the logic of violence, to the perverse spiral of weapons” however to decide on a path of dialogue.

