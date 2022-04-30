Pope Francis to Visit Kazakhstan in September

Pope Francis, the Head of the Catholic Church and Sovereign of the Vatican City State, confirmed his official go to to Nur-Sultan and participation within the VII World Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions throughout talks with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev through videoconference, reported Akorda press service.

The Pope Francis, the Head of the Catholic Church and Sovereign of the Vatican City State. Photo credit score: Akorda Press.

The Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions is to be held Sept. 14-15 within the capital of Kazakhstan.

“I look forward to this important event from the point of promoting interreligious dialogue, and for the theme of unity to bring countries, which is much needed for the world today,” the Pope Francis acknowledged.

“We see how diverse and united your country is. This is a basis for stability. We are happy that in Kazakhstan you understand this. You can count on my support, and I appreciate your efforts,” the Head of the Catholic Church mentioned.

Photo credit score: Akorda Press.

Last yr, the members of the Secretariat of the Congress postponed the date of the occasion to 2022 as a result of epidemiological state of affairs worldwide.The final official visit to Kazakhstan by a head of the Roman Catholic Church, particularly John Paul II, occurred 21 years in the past, on Sept. 22, 2001. The occasion occurred days after the 9/11 terrorist assaults in New York, amid the fears of a serious conflict on inter-religious and inter-civilizational grounds and served properly to indicate the world the tradition of tolerance and home accord throughout the Kazakh society. It additionally performed an necessary position in launching two years later the Congresses of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, held since 2003 triennially in Nur-Sultan.

