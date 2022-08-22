Pope Francis voices ‘worry and sorrow’ over bishop’s detention in Nicaragua

VATICAN CITY (AP)—Pope Francis voiced fear Sunday concerning the scenario in Nicaragua, the place police detained a number of Roman Catholic clergy, together with a bishop, crucial of President Daniel Ortega’s administration.

Calling for “open and sincere dialogue,” the pontiff made his first public touch upon the Friday raid of Matagalpa Bishop Rolando Alvarez’s residence. The detention of him and an unknown variety of clergymen got here amid worsening tensions between the church and a authorities more and more illiberal of dissent.

Francis advised 1000’s of individuals gathered in St. Peter’s Square for his customary Sunday midday remarks that he was intently following with “worry and sorrow” occasions in Nicaragua that contain “persons and institutions.” He didn’t point out the detentions.

“I would like to express my conviction and my hope that through means of open and sincere dialogue, one can still find the bases for respectful and peaceful co-existence.’’

“I would like to express my conviction and my hope that through means of open and sincere dialogue, one can still find the bases for respectful and peaceful co-existence,’’ the pope said.

Before Friday’s pre-dawn raid, Nicaraguan authorities had accused the bishop of “organizing violent groups” and inciting them “to carry out acts of hate against the population.”

The National Police confirmed the detentions, saying the operation was carried out to permit “the citizenry and families of Matagalpa to recover normalcy.” It didn’t cite particular costs.

“For several days, a positive communication from the Matagalpa diocese was awaited with a lot of patience, prudence and sense of responsibility, that never materialized,” the assertion stated. “With the continuation of the destabilizing and provocative activities, the aforementioned public order operation became necessary.”

Nicaraguan authorities had accused the bishop of “organizing violent groups” and inciting them “to carry out acts of hate against the population.”

Álvarez was held beneath guard at a home in Managua and allowed to fulfill with relations and Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes, the police assertion stated. The police didn’t identify the clergymen who had been taken into custody.

Álvarez has been a key non secular voice in discussions of Nicaragua’s future since 2018, when a wave of protests in opposition to Ortega’s authorities led to a sweeping crackdown on opponents.

Ortega’s authorities arrested dozens of opposition leaders final 12 months, together with seven potential presidential candidates. They had been sentenced to jail this 12 months in fast trials closed to the general public.

Ortega has contended the pro-democracy protests had been carried out with international backing and with the assist of the Catholic church.

The former Marxist guerrilla infuriated the Vatican within the Nineteen Eighties however regularly cast an alliance with the church as he moved to regain the presidency in 2007 after an extended interval out of energy.

But days earlier than final 12 months’s presidential election that resulted in Ortega successful a fourth consecutive time period, he accused the Central American nation’s Catholic bishops of getting drafted a political proposal in 2018 on behalf “of the terrorists, at the service of the Yankees.” He additionally contended the bishops had been “also terrorists.”

In March, Nicaragua expelled the papal nuncio, the Vatican’s high diplomat in Nicaragua.

The authorities has shut eight Matagalpa province radio stations, seven of them run by the Catholic church.