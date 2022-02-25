Pope Francis went to Russian embassy to express concern over war to Moscow envoy

Pope Francis went to the Russian embassy to the Holy See on Friday and relayed his concern over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to Moscow’s ambassador, the Vatican stated.

It was believed to be the primary time a pope has gone to an embassy throughout a battle. Usually ambassadors are convoked by the Secretariat of State.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni stated the pope spent about half-hour on the embassy. Bruni wouldn’t touch upon a report that the pope, 85, had provided the Vatican’s mediation.

Meanwhile,China’s President Xi Jinping stated he supported fixing the Ukraine disaster by means of talks in a name with Russian President Vladimir Putin, state media stated Friday, after Moscow launched an invasion of its neighbor.

According to the Chinese media readout, Putin outlined the explanations for Russia launching the “special military operation,” and informed Xi that NATO and the United States had “long ignored Russia’s reasonable security concerns.”

He additionally informed Xi on the decision that Russia was prepared to carry “high-level” talks with Ukraine.

Read extra:

Two children dead after Russia hits 33 civilian sites in Ukraine: Ministry official

Turkey unable to stop Russian warships in Black Sea due to int’l pact: FM

Gunfire heard near government quarter of Ukrainian capital