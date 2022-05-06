Pope gave green light to secret deal to free kidnapped nun, court told

Pope Francis authorised a secret million-euro operation to free a Colombian nun who was held captive for greater than 4 years in Mali earlier than she was launched in 2021, a cardinal informed a Vatican court docket on Thursday.

Cardinal Angelo Becciu, the one prelate amongst 10 defendants at a corruption trial that started final July, additionally testified that he had no improper relations with an Italian girl who was an middleman within the operation to free the nun.

Sister Gloria Cecilia Narvaez was kidnapped by the Macina Liberation Front, an al Qaeda-linked group in Mali, in February 2017.

Becciu testified that Cecilia Marogna, who he first met in 2016 and who can be a defendant on the trial, put him in contact with a London-based threat and intelligence firm in 2018 to work out a solution to win her freedom.

The cardinal mentioned that he informed the pope that the operation, together with the institution of a “contact network” and an eventual ransom, would value at most about 1,000,000 euros.

“He approved. I must say that every phase of that operation was approved by the Holy Father,” Becciu testified.

Becciu, who was deputy secretary of state between 2011-2018, is accused of embezzlement, abuse of workplace and inducing a witness to perjury. He denies all fees.

Becciu mentioned a particular account for the operation was arrange within the Vatican’s Secretariat of State and that funds had been made to accounts indicated by Marogna.

He didn’t say if a ransom was ever paid for her launch.

Marogna is charged with embezzlement. She additionally denies any wrongdoing.

The indictment issued in July mentioned she had acquired about 575,000 euros in 2018-2019 from the Secretariat of State. Prosecutors accused her of their indictment handed down in July of utilizing a lot of it for “personal benefit”, together with the acquisition of luxurious items. She has denied this.

The pope fired Becciu from one other Vatican in publish in 2020, accusing him of nepotism in favour of his brothers, a cost he additionally denies.

Two months in the past, the pope lifted Becciu’s oath of “pontifical secrecy” in order that he might reply questions referring to Marogna and the kidnapping of the nun.

Becciu took situation with the Italian media, which has dubbed Marogna “the cardinal’s lady”.

He informed the court docket that his relationship with Marogna had been “distorted, with offensive insinuations, of an infamous nature, harmful to my priestly dignity”.

The trial revolves largely across the buy by the Vatican’s Secretariat of State of a constructing in a fancy space of London as an funding of about 350 million euros beginning in 2014.

But the deal went dangerous and the Vatican misplaced 217 million euros. Vatican prosecutors have charged two Italian brokers with extortion.

During Thursday’s seven-hour listening to, Vatican prosecutor Alessandro Diddi grilled Becciu on different facets of the deal, the cardinal’s institutional relations with different Vatican officers and which banks the Vatican used.

Other defendants on the trial embody former Vatican officers who’re charged with embezzlement and varied different monetary crimes linked with the actual property deal. All have denied any wrongdoing.

