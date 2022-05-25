Pope ‘heartbroken’ by US school shooting

Pope Francis says he’s “heartbroken” by the taking pictures at a college in Texas that killed at the least 19 kids and two academics, calling for better controls on weapons.

The crowd in St Peter’s Square for his weekly basic viewers on Wednesday applauded his enchantment, made a day after worst faculty taking pictures within the United States in almost a decade.

“I am heartbroken by the massacre at the primary school in Texas. I pray for the children and the adults who were killed and for their families,” Francis stated of the taking pictures in Uvalde, Texas.

“It is time to say ‘enough’ to the indiscriminate trafficking of weapons. Let us all make a commitment so that tragedies like this cannot happen again,” he stated.

Speaking from the White House hours after the taking pictures, a visibly shaken President Joe Biden urged Americans to face as much as the politically highly effective gun foyer, which he blamed for blocking enactment of harder firearms security legal guidelines.

Francis has usually taken on the weapons trade. In 2015 he stated individuals who manufacture weapons or put money into weapons industries are hypocrites in the event that they name themselves Christian.