World
Pope ‘heartbroken’ over Texas shooting, condemns arms trade – Times of India
VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis on Wednesday stated he was “heartbroken” over the college taking pictures in Texas, which left not less than 19 youngsters and two academics lifeless, and condemned the arms commerce.
“I pray for the children, for the adults killed and for their families. It is time to say enough to indiscriminate arms trafficking,” he stated after his weekly common viewers.
“I pray for the children, for the adults killed and for their families. It is time to say enough to indiscriminate arms trafficking,” he stated after his weekly common viewers.