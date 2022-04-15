Pope hints Ukraine refugees treated better

Pope Francis has hinted that racism was behind the truth that many nations have been extra welcoming to refugees from war-torn Ukraine than to these from different components of the world.

Speaking to Italian tv station RAI, the pontiff mentioned the weakest all the time suffered probably the most in wars, including: “The refugees are divided. First class, second class, by skin colour, whether you come from a developed country or a non-developed one.

“We are racists. And that is unhealthy,” the Pope said.

According to UN figures, more than 4.7 million Ukrainians have left the country since Russia invaded in late February.

Later on Good Friday, when Christians remember the death of Jesus, Pope Francis is due to hold a public service at St Peter’s Basilica in Rome for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began over two years ago.

Francis told RAI that he accepted countries had a right to defend themselves, but said the general abandonment of peace was a problem.

“We dwell based on an thought the place we kill one another due to the necessity for energy, for safety, for a lot of issues,” the head of the Catholic Church said.

“I perceive governments that purchase weapons. I perceive them, however I do not approve of it.”