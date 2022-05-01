Pope laments ‘macabre’ Ukraine war and ‘barbarous’ bombardment of Mariupol

Pope Francis on Sunday described the battle in Ukraine as a “macabre regression of humanity” and stated the town of Mariupol had been “barbarously bombarded and destroyed.”

However, the pope didn’t particularly say that Russia was liable for the battle or the assault on Mariupol — consistent with the Vatican’s controversial policy of avoiding direct criticism of Moscow within the hope of preserving open area for meditation.

In a 15-minute speech to hundreds of individuals in Saint Peter’s Square, the pope stated that his “thoughts go immediately to the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, the city of Mary, barbarously bombarded and destroyed.” For Catholics, the month of May is devoted to Mary, the mom of God.

Shortly after his handle, the pope then took to Twitter to unfold his message in Ukrainian, Russian and English.

The pope additionally renewed requires “safe humanitarian corridors” to be established for folks trapped in Mariupol. Over the weekend, each Ukrainian and Russian sources reported {that a} small group of individuals managed to flee the town’s besieged Azovstal steelworks. But some 1,000 individuals are reported to be nonetheless trapped inside.

In describing the battle as “a macabre regression of humanity,” the pope additionally puzzled aloud whether or not there was an actual willingness to keep away from an ongoing navy and verbal escalation and to “silence the weapons.”

“I suffer and I cry thinking of the suffering of the Ukrainian people, in particular the weakest, the elderly, children,” he stated.