Pope leads international prayer service for peace in Ukraine and elsewhere

Pope Francis (pictured) led a prayer service in worldwide solidarity for Ukraine and different international locations affected by battle.

Worshippers at shrines in Syria, Iraq, and Syria have been linked by video, and Catholics from across the globe have been requested to wish concurrently.

The service was attended by roughly 1,000 folks, together with the Ukrainian ambassador on the Vatican and plenty of others carrying the blue and white colors of the Ukrainian flag.

Francis requested Mary to reconcile hearts filled with violence and vendetta earlier than praying the Rosary.

Francis, who made many appeals for peace in Ukraine after Russia invaded its neighbor in February, is at the moment affected by knee ache. He has been utilizing a wheelchair since the previous couple of weeks.

He stopped on the church to satisfy different wheelchair customers, together with a younger boy with a Ukrainian flag on his neck, as he was about to go away.

Advertisement

Share this text: