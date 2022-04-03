Pope prays for kindness to refugees as he wraps Malta visit

Pope Francis prayed for the world to point out extra kindness and compassion to refugees as he paid tribute on Sunday in Malta to the shipwrecked St. Paul and meets with migrants who, just like the apostle, arrived on the Mediterranean island and have been welcomed.

Francis opened his second and ultimate day in Malta by visiting the Grotto of St. Paul in Rabat, the place the disciple stayed after being shipwrecked en path to Rome in AD 60. According to the biblical account of the interval, Maltese folks confirmed Paul uncommon kindness, and he responded by preaching and therapeutic, bringing Christianity to the islands.

“No one knew their names, their place of birth or their social status; they knew only one thing: that these were people in need of help,” Francis mentioned in a prayer within the cavernous grotto. “Help us to acknowledge from afar these in want, struggling amidst the waves of the ocean, dashed in opposition to the reefs of unknown shores.”

Francis has used his two-day go to to Malta to drive dwelling his name for Europe to point out the identical welcome to migrants and refugees because the Maltese confirmed St. Paul. Francis has expanded that message to precise his gratitude for the welcome Europe has proven Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian warfare and his hope that very same generosity might be prolonged to others.

Current-day Malta has lengthy been on the coronary heart of the European debate over refugee coverage. The nation of a half-million is ceaselessly criticised by humanitarian assist teams for refusing to let rescue ships dock at its ports; The authorities argues it has one of many EU’s highest charges in processing first-time asylum functions relative to the inhabitants, and says different, greater European nations ought to do extra to shoulder the burden.

Just this week, a German assist group urged Malta to absorb 106 migrants rescued off Libya; Malta demurred and on Saturday the mayor of Palermo, Sicily, mentioned town was able to welcome them.

Francis is wrapping up his journey with an outside Mass in Valletta and a day go to to a shelter run by volunteers that may home round 50 migrants and supply them with academic and medical providers. Most of its present occupants hail from Somalia, Eritrea and Sudan and made the perilous Mediterranean crossing from Libya.

The journey, although quick, has been notably taxing for the 85-year-old pontiff, who’s affected by painful strained proper knee ligaments. He had to make use of an elevator to get on and off the aircraft and his limping gait from sciatica has appeared extra pronounced.