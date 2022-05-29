World
Pope to appoint 21 new cardinals, including 2 from India, in August – Times of India
VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis stated Sunday he’ll elevate 21 churchmen, together with two from India, to the rank of cardinal in a ceremony on the Vatican this summer time.
Apart from the 2 prelates from India, one every from Mongolia, Ghana, Nigeria, Singapore, East Timor, Paraguay and Brazil might be among the many churchmen tapped by the pontiff to obtain the celebrated pink hat, in step with his dedication to have church leaders replicate the worldwide face of the Catholic church.
Francis learn out his decisions on the finish of his conventional Sunday greetings to the general public in St. Peter’s Square. At least 16 of the brand new cardinals might be youthful than 80 and thus eligible to vote for the following pontiff in secret conclave.
The pope stated he’ll conduct the consistory, because the ceremony to raise churchmen to cardinal’s rank is understood, on August 27.
Other new cardinals hail from France and from San Diego, California, whereas three are prelates who at present maintain prime positions on the Vatican.
Apart from the 2 prelates from India, one every from Mongolia, Ghana, Nigeria, Singapore, East Timor, Paraguay and Brazil might be among the many churchmen tapped by the pontiff to obtain the celebrated pink hat, in step with his dedication to have church leaders replicate the worldwide face of the Catholic church.
Francis learn out his decisions on the finish of his conventional Sunday greetings to the general public in St. Peter’s Square. At least 16 of the brand new cardinals might be youthful than 80 and thus eligible to vote for the following pontiff in secret conclave.
The pope stated he’ll conduct the consistory, because the ceremony to raise churchmen to cardinal’s rank is understood, on August 27.
Other new cardinals hail from France and from San Diego, California, whereas three are prelates who at present maintain prime positions on the Vatican.