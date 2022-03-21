Europe
Pope visits Ukrainian children war refugees in Rome hospita
Pope Francis shocked younger Ukrainian refugees who have been being handled at a paediatric hospital right here in Rome on Saturday.
The Vatican launched a photograph of the pope chatting with a woman who had her head fully bandaged and what appeared like a tube within the throat.
Francis spoke in a message to a church convention in Slovakia on Friday, saying that the blood and tears of kids and the struggling of ladies who’re fleeing from bombings shake our conscience.
