Pope visits Ukrainian children war refugees in Rome hospita

Pope Francis shocked younger Ukrainian refugees who have been being handled at a paediatric hospital right here in Rome on Saturday.

The Vatican launched a photograph of the pope chatting with a woman who had her head fully bandaged and what appeared like a tube within the throat.

Pope Francis visited Bambino Gesu Pediatric Hospital in Rome to specific gratitude for the care offered for Ukrainian kids fleeing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The hospital has cared for roughly 50 kids from Ukraine because the outbreak of battle. The Vatican reported that nineteen kids from Ukraine are being handled on the Bambino Gesu hospitals for severe accidents, comparable to mind harm, most cancers or neurological situations. Since the beginning of the battle, the hospital has seen roughly 50 kids from Ukraine. Advertisement

Francis spoke in a message to a church convention in Slovakia on Friday, saying that the blood and tears of kids and the struggling of ladies who’re fleeing from bombings shake our conscience.

