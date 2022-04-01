Pope’s Apology To Canada’s Indigenous A “Step Forward”: Justin Trudeau

Ottawa, Canada:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday welcomed Pope Francis’s apology to Canada’s Indigenous peoples for a century of abuses dedicated at Church-run residential colleges on this nation, calling it a “step forward.”

“Today’s apology is a step forward in acknowledging the truth of our past in order to write historical wrongs, but there’s still work to be done,” Trudeau stated after Pope Francis delivered the apology on the Vatican to a visiting delegation.

“We look forward to him coming to Canada to deliver that apology in person,” he added. Francis expressed a willingness to go to in July.

