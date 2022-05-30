Popular Indian rapper from Punjab Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead at 28

Indian police are investigating the killing of a preferred Punjabi rapper, who blended hip-hop, rap and folks music, a day after he was fatally shot, officers mentioned on Monday.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, additionally recognized world wide by his stage title Sidhu Moose Wala, was killed on Sunday night whereas driving his automotive in Mansa, a district in northern India’s Punjab state. Moose Wala, 28, was rushed to the hospital the place he was declared useless.

Punjab state’s prime police official VK Bhawra mentioned the preliminary investigation has revealed the killing to be an inter-gang rivalry.

A day earlier than the assault, the Punjab authorities had pulled safety cowl for over 400 people, together with Moose Wala, in a bid to clamp down on VIP tradition, native media studies mentioned.

Moose Wala began off as a songwriter earlier than successful track in 2017 catapulted his singing profession, making him well-known among the many Indian and Punjabi diaspora in nations just like the United Kingdom and Canada.

Most of his singles have an English title though the songs had been primarily sung in Punjabi. His shiny music movies had been most well-known for his rap lyrics and infrequently centered on macho tradition. His debut album in 2018 made it to Canada’s Billboard Albums chart.

Moose Wala was a controversial determine, partly on account of his lyrical type. In 2020, police charged him below India’s Arms Act for allegedly selling gun tradition in certainly one of his songs.

His newest observe, “The Last Ride,” was launched earlier this month.

The rapper joined India’s Congress Party final yr and unsuccessfully ran within the state’s meeting elections.

Punjab’s chief minister Bhagwant Mann mentioned “no culprit will be spared” and that he was deeply shocked and saddened by the killing.

Rahul Gandhi, a senior Congress chief, took to Twitter to precise his condolences over the killing.

“Deeply shocked and saddened by the murder of promising Congress leader and talented artist,” he mentioned.

