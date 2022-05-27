Popular kids product pulled over death fears

A well-liked youngsters merchandise has been pulled from cabinets over fears that it may trigger deaths.

All sizes of Caprice Australia’s gentle up thongs have been recalled from Big W as a consequence of issues a few doubtlessly lethal defect with the product.

The eight styles of thongs characteristic designs from beloved youngsters manufacturers, like Barbie, Spider-Man, Star Wars, Frozen, L.O.L Surprise! OMG and Minecraft.

Camera Icon Eight varieties of sunshine up thongs have been recalled from Big W over a doubtlessly lethal defect. Product Safety Australia Credit: Supplied

The defect stems from two button batteries that the product incorporates, with authorities involved the compartment containing them could also be uncovered over time and make the batteries accessible.

If this occurs younger youngsters may eat the batteries, doubtlessly inflicting extreme inside burn accidents that might lead to critical sickness or demise.

The button batteries are additionally a choking hazard for younger youngsters.

Camera Icon The thongs had been offered at Big Ws throughout Australia and on-line for practically two years. Credit: News Regional Media

The thongs had been offered nationally and on-line for practically two years from September 2020 to May 2022.

Customers have been suggested to cease carrying the thongs instantly and return them to any Big W retailer in Australia for a full refund.

Anyone who desires extra data can contact Caprice Australia on 03 9922 2500.