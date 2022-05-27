Popular school security strategies have not stopped mass shootings.

Armed college law enforcement officials. Lockdown drills. High-tech apps for monitoring bullying and college students’ social media posts.

Like many college methods throughout the nation, the varsity district in Uvalde, Texas, put in place a plethora of really useful security practices meant, partially, to discourage college shootings. But they had been of little use on Tuesday, when a gunman killed 19 kids and two lecturers at Robb Elementary School.

The district’s detailed security plan illustrates that regardless of the widespread “hardening” of colleges over the previous 20 years, mass shootings proceed on with sickening frequency.

“These security measures are not effective,” stated Jagdish Khubchandani, a professor of public well being at New Mexico State University who has studied college violence. “And they are not catching up to the ease of access with which people are acquiring guns in the pandemic. All records are being broken in gun sales.”

In Uvalde, a district of 4,000 college students, the varsity district police division included six officers, one among whom was concerned within the police response. But there are questions on how the town and college law enforcement officials had dealt with the gunman.

Texas districts like Uvalde have invested closely at school policing and different safety measures lately. Texas responded to the 2018 mass taking pictures at Santa Fe High School with $100 million at school security funding. In Uvalde, earlier than the taking pictures, the town’s S.W.A.T. workforce visited all district faculties in “full tactical uniforms,” in keeping with the police division’s Facebook web page.

But there may be little proof nationally that the {dollars} poured into these sorts of prevention measures have decreased gun violence in faculties, in keeping with a 2019 study by Professor Khubchandani.

Instead, he wrote, they might be proffering “a false sense of security.”

Social-emotional methods, together with anti-bullying initiatives, additionally don’t seem to forestall mindless tragedy. Uvalde had counselors and social staff out there. Threat-assessment groups at every of the district’s faculties had been looking out for warning indicators of suicide, in keeping with the district’s security plan.

Combating bullying was a particular focus. The district web site displayed the winners of a latest bilingual bullying-prevention poster contest. “Kindness takes courage!” one little one wrote.

The district used software called Social Sentinel, which displays college students’ social media posts for threats, and an app known as STOPit, which permits nameless reviews of bullying.

These, too, are frequent practices.

Ron Avi Astor, an skilled on college violence on the University of California, Los Angeles, argued that whereas social-emotional helps have improved college local weather broadly, these methods — in addition to the presence of campus police — have been inadequate in stopping suicidal, typically ideological younger males from accessing weapons and finishing up assaults meant to attract fame.

The focus must be on referring high-risk people to psychological well being therapy whereas stopping them from shopping for or proudly owning weapons, he stated.

“We have to start talking about shooters and shootings differently,” he added.

In the hours and days after the tragedy in Uvalde, many policymakers leaned on a well-known response, including extra policing. Officials in Georgia and Virginia deployed extra officers to colleges as a precaution. And Senator Ted Cruz of Texas suggested placing extra armed police in faculties.

At Uvalde, the actions of native regulation enforcement are beneath scrutiny. An onlooker told The Times that officers remained outdoors the constructing for a while whereas the gunman was inside, and that folks urged police to storm the varsity sooner. The gunman gained entry to a classroom and reportedly barricaded there for as much as an hour. That classroom is the place all of the fatalities occurred, in keeping with officers.

In an interview, Mo Canady, govt director of the National Association of School Resource Officers, stated his group had skilled a number of Uvalde college officers over the course of 4 years and that they had been sometimes based mostly at secondary faculties, not elementary faculties. He warned towards leaping to conclusions about officers’ actions.

Storming a constructing too shortly might permit an energetic shooter to flee, he stated. And whereas capturing or killing an energetic shooter is “Plan A,” he stated, containing them to a specific house may be an efficient “Plan B” to reduce the carnage.

School policing exploded in recognition after the 1999 taking pictures at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colo., when Congress started offering federal {dollars} for campus officers. Nationally, 19 % of elementary college college students, 45 % of center schoolers and 67 % of highschool college students attend a college with a campus police officer, in keeping with a 2018 report from the Urban Institute.

But when the Congressional Research Service seemed on the effectiveness of college policing within the wake of the 2012 mass taking pictures at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., it concluded there was little proof displaying that the presence of officers affected crime charges.

Armed college officers have been current at a few of the most notorious college massacres and weren’t in a position to cease these occasions. The officer on responsibility at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., in 2018 has been accused of hiding in the course of the taking pictures that killed 17 individuals.

During the Columbine taking pictures, a college useful resource officer shot at the gunman however missed.

School policing is also divisive, partially as a result of college students of coloration are disproportionately referred to regulation enforcement, even for routine misbehavior.

But Mr. Canady stated that college officers had prevented many cases of violence that don’t acquire broad consideration. He pointed to a National Policing Institute database that confirmed 120 cases of averted school violence between 2018 and 2020.

Almost each college within the United States holds lockdown drills, and that was true in Uvalde. While some survivors of final 12 months’s taking pictures at Oxford High School in Michigan credited the trainings with serving to them shortly escape the constructing, there may be little proof that the drills forestall violence — and many concern from dad and mom, educators and psychological well being specialists that they trigger worry and nervousness for youngsters.

There are some easy, cheap measures which can be protecting, in keeping with those that have studied college shootings. One of them is protecting classroom doorways locked, which was a district requirement in Uvalde.

But it was not clear whether or not that apply was adopted at Robb Elementary on the day of the taking pictures, when people had been reportedly streaming out and in of the constructing for an awards ceremony.

The college had “perimeter fencing” designed to limit entry to the campus, in keeping with the district. The security plan additionally described the usage of the Raptor Visitor Management System, which scans customer IDs and checks them towards intercourse offender registries and lists of noncustodial dad and mom.

At a information convention in Uvalde on Wednesday, the lieutenant governor of Texas, Dan Patrick, praised the district’s safety measures however steered an space of enchancment may very well be limiting faculties to solely a single entrance. And within the wake of the taking pictures, New York City, the nation’s largest college district, stated it will think about locking school doors after college students arrive for the day. Los Angeles stated it will scale back factors of entry into faculties.

But Professor Khubchandani questioned whether or not any of those measures would cease a dedicated killer with entry to weapons.

“It’s like medication for heart attacks while continuing to eat bad instead of eating healthy,” he stated. “You prevent this from happening or you don’t.”