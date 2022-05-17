Popular weight loss tablets banned by regulator over lack of evidence

By Tuesday afternoon, the merchandise had been faraway from the Priceline web site.

In a press release, FatBlaster mentioned it was “disappointed” with the cancellation choice and was “evaluating options for next steps”.

“FatBlaster products have been used by thousands of people as part of a holistic approach to health and wellness and the listing cancellation does not impact the wider FatBlaster range,” it mentioned.

The choice comes after Cat Media incurred a number of fines for illegally promoting FatBlaster Max and comparable merchandise earlier than that they had been registered.