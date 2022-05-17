Popular weight loss tablets banned by regulator over lack of evidence
By Tuesday afternoon, the merchandise had been faraway from the Priceline web site.
In a press release, FatBlaster mentioned it was “disappointed” with the cancellation choice and was “evaluating options for next steps”.
“FatBlaster products have been used by thousands of people as part of a holistic approach to health and wellness and the listing cancellation does not impact the wider FatBlaster range,” it mentioned.
The choice comes after Cat Media incurred a number of fines for illegally promoting FatBlaster Max and comparable merchandise earlier than that they had been registered.
In October 2020, the corporate was fined $13,320 after selling FatBlaster Original as a “diet supplement” when the product was not registered.
Last month, Cat Media was once more fined $39,960 for unlawfully promoting three of its different merchandise that had been at the moment not but entered on the register, together with FatBlaster Max, on the Chinese language part of its web site.
Accredited training dietitian and scientific senior lecturer on the University of Newcastle Dr Trent Watson mentioned it was “entirely appropriate the TGA is taking action against a product like this”, noting capsules containing excessive ranges of caffeine and B group nutritional vitamins wouldn’t result in fats loss.
“These things give you energy, but for most people these tablets will be superfluous to their needs; it’s like turning the sprinkler on when it’s raining,” he mentioned.
“It is not going to contribute to fat loss, that occurs with better diet and increased exercise.”