Popularity of e-CNY at Beijing Winter Olympics reflects China’s ambition to broaden its use

China is ramping up efforts to push for the broader use of its digital Chinese yuan (e-CNY), a digital foreign money issued by China’s central financial institution, the People’s Bank of China, with over 400,000 pilot situations that includes on the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

The e-CNY stands out among the many three types of fee accessible on the Winter Games, together with VISA funds and money. A volunteer surnamed Sun who downloaded the e-CNY app and used it for day by day funds indicated that the “experience of using e-CNY is pretty much the same as Alipay and WeChat pay.” “It’s very fast and convenient. Simply with a tap of the phone, the payment is done,” Sun added.

Similarly, many individuals purchased Bing Dwen Dwen, the mascot for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games and different merchandise associated to the Winter Olympics at a Beijing 2022 Licensed Products Store on Wangfujing Street utilizing e-CNY, and located it very handy.

Foreign residents visiting China can open an e-CNY pockets with a purpose to meet their day by day fee wants with out opening a checking account. The e-CNY app, which is downloadable from Chinese app shops, presents 4 tiers of e-CNY wallets, every with totally different ranges of anonymity and steadiness limits. The app permits for the alternate of e-CNY with international financial institution deposits, making it simpler for international residents briefly visiting China to entry monetary providers.

The Beijing Winter Olympics represents a major alternative for the pilot use of the digital foreign money, which was first launched in 2019. Making its debut in locations equivalent to Shenzhen in south China’s Guangdong Province, Suzhou in east China’s Jiangsu Province, and the Xiong’an New Area close to Beijing in 2019, the digital foreign money has since been prolonged to incorporate pilots masking one other six locations across the nation, with the e-CNY (Pilot Version) app having formally launched in the beginning of this 12 months, forward of the Winter Olympics.

Promotion actions have been launched to encourage the usage of this new fee channel. The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Beijing Ruubypay Science and Technology Co., Ltd. launched a marketing campaign collectively, for instance, which permits passengers to take the subway as soon as for less than 0.01 yuan when utilizing the digital RMB to make their fee.

The e-CNY fee methodology can also be accepted in additional than 200 forms of situations, together with for meals supply, retail, experience hailing, lodge, tourism, motion pictures and leisure performances as supplied by China’s service-focused e-commerce large Meituan.

By the top of June 2021, the variety of customers on the white checklist for e-CNY had exceeded 10 million. There have been 20.87 million accounts for particular person customers and three.51 million company customers of the digital yuan, with the general transaction worth in the meantime reached upwards of 34.5 billion yuan (about $5.44bn). Besides, this digital RMB service was additional prolonged to cowl over 1.32 million pilot situations, together with each these on-line and offline, by June 30 final 12 months, permeating nearly all elements of individuals’s life, equivalent to wholesale, retail, catering, tourism, schooling, healthcare, transport, tax and subsidies. “The feedback of users on the white list shows that the e-CNY has higher payment efficiency, reduces payment costs and brings tangible benefits and convenience to individual users, enterprises and small and micro enterprises and businesses,” remarked Fan Yifei, deputy governor of the People’s Bank of China.

China’s motive for creating the e-CNY is that on the nation’s strategy to high-quality growth, it wants a brand new fee choice that’s safer, relevant to extra situations and extra handy, which won’t solely meet individuals’s wants for numerous fee choices, however may also improve the aptitude and effectivity of primary monetary providers. Moreover, customers can open a number of sub-wallets below the mother or father pockets. This function permits individuals to cut back the movement of information to massive tech companies that are likely to combination information about spending patterns from a number of sources, on this means higher defending the privateness of digital fee customers. In addition, the e-CNY is designed to facilitate funds with out being topic to curiosity.

“The world is paying close attention to the development trend and influence of e-CNY. Relevant explorations of the People’s Bank of China will lay a foundation for China in the international dialogue on digital currency,” stated Fan.

