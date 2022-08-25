Porcupine eats corn on the cob in an adorably cute way, video goes viral

The Internet is stuffed with superb animal content material that by no means ceases to make us smile and giggle. Just like this video of a porcupine consuming corn on the cob. And whether or not you want your corn with butter or spices, the video is certain to tug at your heartstrings and will make you crave the snack.

The video is credited to the Instagram web page Cincinnati Zoo and has been reshared by the web page known as Animals Doing Things on the meta-owned platform. The web page has over 5.1 million devoted followers on Instagram who sit up for superb animal content material day by day. “We love corn here,” learn the caption accompanying the lovable video. The video, a montage of clips, reveals a porcupine consuming corn, and netizens cannot get sufficient of its cuteness.

Watch the viral video beneath:

Since being shared 15 hours in the past, the video has raked up greater than one million views. The share has additionally prompted individuals to specific their ideas within the feedback part.

“It’s COHN! It has the juice!!” posted a person. Another wrote, “Look at this guy. He’s so cute, I love his nose.” “I always knew porcupines sounded like that,” commented a 3rd.

An Instagram consumer identified, “The little microphone!” “This is soooo perfect!” shared one other with a smiling Face with Heart-Eyes emoticons.