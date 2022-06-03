Pork barrelling at an ‘industrial scale’ in NSW, ICAC forum told

“The Auditor General’s report discovered, in that case, a document which is a briefing note in the premier’s office, and that briefing note was to the effect ‘we’ve got the money out the door, and it’s hitting the political target’. You couldn’t have been clearer than that,” he stated.

“So that was, you’d almost say, the sole motive, sole purpose of that exercise was political or electoral and that’s clearly on the other side of the line.”

The ICAC is preparing to conduct its own investigation into the method of pork barrelling in NSW, together with “whether and how it relates to corrupt conduct”.

Constitutional legislation professor Anne Twomey, who wrote a paper on the matter on the ICAC’s request, stated she had been appalled by the state authorities’s Stronger Communities Scheme.

“It was appalling on two levels. One, it was an indictment in the integrity of governmental behaviour, but secondly – I say this as a former public servant – it was appalling, just in terms of terrible public administration,” she informed the listening to.