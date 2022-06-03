Pork barrelling at an ‘industrial scale’ in NSW, ICAC forum told
“The Auditor General’s report discovered, in that case, a document which is a briefing note in the premier’s office, and that briefing note was to the effect ‘we’ve got the money out the door, and it’s hitting the political target’. You couldn’t have been clearer than that,” he stated.
“So that was, you’d almost say, the sole motive, sole purpose of that exercise was political or electoral and that’s clearly on the other side of the line.”
The ICAC is preparing to conduct its own investigation into the method of pork barrelling in NSW, together with “whether and how it relates to corrupt conduct”.
Constitutional legislation professor Anne Twomey, who wrote a paper on the matter on the ICAC’s request, stated she had been appalled by the state authorities’s Stronger Communities Scheme.
“It was appalling on two levels. One, it was an indictment in the integrity of governmental behaviour, but secondly – I say this as a former public servant – it was appalling, just in terms of terrible public administration,” she informed the listening to.
“Like many people I have been infuriated by ministers at both the state and the federal level, asserting that they have an unfettered ministerial power, and that there’s nothing illegal or corrupt about pork-barrelling. In my view both propositions are wrong.”
Twomey went on to criticise the present NSW ministerial code of conduct, which she described as “frankly useless”.
“They are deliberately written to allow as much misbehaviour as you can possibly get away with,” she stated.
Twomey stated, in some circumstances, pork-barrelling might already be thought-about corruption and even prison corruption and would fall throughout the ICAC’s purview.
“Most voters, I think, are fed up with election bribes and the whiff of low-level corruption that they exude, which corrodes public trust in the system of government.”
Former premier Gladys Berejiklian and former deputy premier John Barilaro were previously open in regards to the prevalence of types of pork-barrelling.
Berejiklian informed a parliamentary inquiry into the Stronger Communities Fund: “Governments in all positions make commitments to the community in order to curry favour. I think that’s part of the political process whether we like it or not.”
Ms Berejiklian has maintained that, whereas she was “consulted and advised” on the council program, final accountability lay with the Office of Local Government.
