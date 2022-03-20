Porsche AG discussed possible joint projects with iPhone maker Apple

Managers at sportscar maker Porsche late final 12 months travelled to the United States to debate attainable joint tasks with iPhone maker Apple in addition to with another tech corporations, Porsche’s CEO mentioned on Friday.

“We already have Apple CarPlay, we will expand on that,” Chief Executive Oliver Blume mentioned throughout a video convention on the carmaker’s annual outcomes on Friday.

He mentioned the Porsche and Apple historically cooperate intently and that they have been “on the same wavelength” however added that it was too quickly to make any selections on future tasks.

Blume additionally mentioned that Porsche was contemplating whether or not to enter Formula One, however mentioned no choice has been made.

German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung had reported in January that Volkswagen’s supervisory board would determine on the finish of February whether or not each its luxurious model Audi and Porsche would be part of F1.