Porsche models stuck in factory bottleneck as supply chain issues strike

Porsche fashions have at all times been within the quick lanes however manufacturing has hit a highway bump in current occasions with provide chain-related issues putting the corporate’s Leipzig facility in Germany. Popular fashions like Porsche Macan and Panamera are notably hit.

Albrecht Reimold, Board Member for Production and Logistics at Porsche AG, informed German web site Automobilwoche {that a} scarcity in parts is at present holding up mannequin takeouts on the Leipzig facility. According to him, lots of of incomplete automobiles have lined up right here. “At the moment it is really very tense because we have to be constantly vigilant,” he was quoted as saying. “It is difficult to forecast when the situation will fundamentally improve.”

The situation at hand has change into much more sophisticated owing to the persevering with scarcity of semiconductor chip, an issue that has been plaguing the automotive business internationally for fairly a while now. “Thinking forward, we have to standardize extra in parts to scale back complexity in provide chains,” mentioned Reimold.

The Porsche facility in Leipzig is one among its most outstanding. Opened for manufacturing again in 2002, round 600 items of Macan and Panamera are manufactured right here every day. Close to five,000 persons are employed at a manufacturing unit that has seen quite a few expansions over the previous twenty years. In the previous, fashions like Carrera GT and Cayenne have additionally been manufactured right here.

Recent occasions, nonetheless, has impacted manufacturing processes and the current lockdown guidelines in China and the persevering with Russia-Ukraine warfare stay a giant concern.

