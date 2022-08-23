Port of Baku, Kazakhstan Railways sign memorandum of cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 23. Minister of

Industry and Infrastructural Development of Kazakhstan Kairbek

Uskenbayev, the nation’s Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov and

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kazakhstan Railways National

Company Nurlan Sauranbayev visited the Central Office of the Baku

International Sea Trade Port CJSC (Port of Baku), Trend studies.

During the go to, the visitors met with the management of the Port

of Baku and mentioned the prevailing areas of cooperation between it

and the ports of Kazakhstan, particularly the strengthening of

bilateral relations within the area of logistics and the

implementation of potential joint initiatives.

Besides, a memorandum of cooperation was signed between the Port

of Baku and Kazakhstan Railways.

According to this memorandum, quite a lot of agreements have been

reached on the problems of additional rising multi-modal

transportation alongside transcontinental Asia-Europe routes,

growing mutual enterprise cooperation within the area of transport

and logistics, and making use of progressive options within the area of

quick cargo transportation.

The cargo turnover between the ports of each international locations continues

to extend. In the primary seven months of this 12 months, the quantity of

cargo transportation from Kazakhstan via the Port of Baku

exceeded a million tons, which is 219.1 p.c greater than within the

similar interval in 2021.