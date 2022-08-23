Port of Baku, Kazakhstan Railways sign memorandum of cooperation (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 23. Minister of
Industry and Infrastructural Development of Kazakhstan Kairbek
Uskenbayev, the nation’s Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov and
Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kazakhstan Railways National
Company Nurlan Sauranbayev visited the Central Office of the Baku
International Sea Trade Port CJSC (Port of Baku), Trend studies.
During the go to, the visitors met with the management of the Port
of Baku and mentioned the prevailing areas of cooperation between it
and the ports of Kazakhstan, particularly the strengthening of
bilateral relations within the area of logistics and the
implementation of potential joint initiatives.
Besides, a memorandum of cooperation was signed between the Port
of Baku and Kazakhstan Railways.
According to this memorandum, quite a lot of agreements have been
reached on the problems of additional rising multi-modal
transportation alongside transcontinental Asia-Europe routes,
growing mutual enterprise cooperation within the area of transport
and logistics, and making use of progressive options within the area of
quick cargo transportation.
The cargo turnover between the ports of each international locations continues
to extend. In the primary seven months of this 12 months, the quantity of
cargo transportation from Kazakhstan via the Port of Baku
exceeded a million tons, which is 219.1 p.c greater than within the
similar interval in 2021.