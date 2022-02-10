Port of Melbourne lease slammed by independent review
An unbiased evaluate has discovered the privatised Port of Melbourne has raked in as a lot as $650 million greater than it wants over 5 years, opposite to long-term pursuits of port customers and Victorian customers.
Victoria’s important companies watchdog has criticised the long-term lease of the port, warning customers might be compelled to pay extra for imported merchandise as a result of the non-public operator has been working the port in a method that’s “not consistent with that of a prudent or efficient service provider”.
In a evaluate into the primary 5 years of the port’s 50-year lease, which was tabled in State Parliament this week, the Essential Services Commission concluded that the operators had didn’t adjust to their obligations to run the port effectively “for the long-term interests of users and Victorian consumers” and to make sure the costs charged had been honest and cheap.
“We consider that it does not promote the efficient use of and investment in the provision of prescribed services for the long-term interests of port users and Victorian consumers,” the report mentioned.
Labor introduced plans for the lease of the port to a non-public operator whereas in opposition, promising the money it raised from the sale could be used to fund its level-crossing elimination program.
A $9.7 billion deal was clinched by the Andrews authorities in 2016, when the 50-year lease was purchased by a consortium that included the Queensland Investment Corporation, the Future Fund and Global Infrastructure Partners.
At the time, the federal government insisted the deal was within the pursuits of taxpayers and wouldn’t unfairly hit port customers or customers.
But the five-year evaluate advised Victorians may finally be made to choose up the tab.