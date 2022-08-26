Port wingman Karl Amon to join Hawthorn

Hawthorn have gained the race to safe Port Adelaide wingman Karl Amon as an unrestricted free agent.

Amon advised the Power earlier this week he can be leaving, with Hawthorn, Melbourne and St Kilda among the many golf equipment eager to safe his providers.

The Hawks introduced on Friday that Amon had chosen them as his vacation spot of alternative, with the 27-year-old anticipated to signal a four-year deal as soon as the free company interval begins on September 30.

Hawthorn have missed finals for 4 straight seasons and Amon’s arrival will assist bolster a creating squad.

“It’s certainly great news for the club to hear that Karl wants to be a part of what we are building here at Hawthorn,” Hawthorn’s record supervisor Mark McKenzie mentioned in a press release.

“Karl complements our current list strategy and the direction we are taking as a club.”

Amon has performed 124 video games since being snared by Port Adelaide with decide No.68 within the 2013 nationwide draft.

His greatest recreation this yr paradoxically was in opposition to Hawthorn, when he tallied 38 disposals and 5 clearances in spherical two.

Amon’s exit follows Port Adelaide’s delisting of Sam Skinner, Sam Mayes and Taj Schofield.

Veterans Robbie Gray and Steven Motlop have retired.