Porte challenges in Tirreno, Ewan exits

Richie Porte and Jai Hindley have saved the Australian flag flying at Tirreno Adriatico following the withdrawal of early stage winner Caleb Ewan.

Ewan determined to drag out of the week-long Italian stage race on Thursday after a crash yesterday which hadn’t been sufficient to cease him remounting and occurring to dash to his third win of the yr.

But although his withdrawal to get well correctly for the Milan-San Remo basic means he cannot contest Sunday’s ultimate flat stage, Porte and Hindley ensured there was nonetheless lots for Australian biking to savour on Friday’s dramatic fifth stage.

The three leaders who went on the assault – Tadej Pogacar, Remco Evenepoel and Jonas Vingegaard – took a fallacious activate a descent with simply six kilometres to go and needed to wheel again round to rejoin the sector.

Still, the setback could not cease race chief Pogacar combating again to affix the main group of total contenders and retain the general lead by 9 seconds over Evenepoel earlier than Saturday’s key stage over Monte Carpegna.

The 37-year-old Porte did his finest to attempt to take benefit and even took a few seconds out of Pogacar and Evenepoel to complete fifth on the stage behind the victorious Warren Barguil.

It pushed the Tasmanian as much as sixth total, precisely one minute down on Pogacar whereas 2020 Giro runner-up Hindley is in eighth place one other six seconds adrift of Porte after coming dwelling tenth on the 155km stage from Sefro to Fermo.

The earlier day, Ewan had deserted together with his Lotto Soudal workforce reporting: “He suffered a bit from yesterday’s small crash and today’s furious start. He and the team decided that it was best not to push it and quit the race.”

The Sydneysider left the race with some frustration but in addition satisfaction that he was each climbing and sprinting effectively.

“I am happy with where I am at,” he instructed reporters as he turned his sights to Milan-San Remo, one in all his massive targets for the yr, on March 19.

In the week’s different massive stage race, Paris-Nice, Pogacar’s fellow Slovenian maestro Primo Roglic maintained his 39-second lead over Briton Simon Yates, chief of the Australian Team BikeExchange-Jayco outfit.

Frenchman Mathieu Burgaudeau received Friday’s sixth stage for his first professional victory, attacking over the past 10km and simply holding off his charging pursuers led by runner-up Mads Pedersen and third-placed Wout van Aert.

Australian Jack Haig, of Bahrain Victorious, got here dwelling safely within the peloton to take care of his eighth place total, one minute 35 seconds down going into Saturday’s decisive penultimate stage.