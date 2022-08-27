Portion Of Ashoka Road In Delhi To Be Closed For Repair Work For 7 Days

Commuters are requested to plan their journey prematurely, site visitors police mentioned. (Representational)

New Delhi:

The Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday mentioned a portion of Ashoka Road in Delhi will stay closed for seven days as a consequence of restore work being taken up by a civic company.

The Ashoka Road from Patel Chowk to Gol Post Office roundabout will stay closed for round seven days from Saturday, it mentioned.

Due to this, heavy site visitors is predicted at Patel Chowk roundabout, Sansad Marg, GPO roundabout, Ashoka Road, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Imtiaz Khan Marg, Rafi Marg, Gurudwara Rakabganj, and Windsor Place roundabouts, police mentioned.

Commuters are requested to plan their journey prematurely accordingly and keep away from these roads for his or her comfort, police added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)