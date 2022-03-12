Port’s Butters, Rozee sign new AFL deals

Port Adelaide younger weapons Zak Butters and Connor Rozee have signed two-year contract extensions with their AFL membership.

The new offers tie Butters, 21, and Rozee, 22, to the Power till the tip of the 2024 season.

The pair had been each recruited by Port within the 2018 nationwide draft, with Rozee the No.5 choice and Butters taken at choose 12.

Port’s record supervisor Jason Cripps says the extremely rated duo are integral to the Power’s future.

“Zak and Connor bring an energy on and off the field that has become so important to our group,” Cripps stated in an announcement on Saturday.

“They have also become young leaders who drive standards and bring others along with them around the club.”

Both 48-gamer Butters and 59-gamer Rozee will more and more transfer into Port’s midfield this season after being stationed predominantly as roaming forwards in earlier years.

The contract extensions come a day after Port introduced the re-signing of Ryan Burton, Dan Houston, Tom Clurey and Willem Drew to long term offers.