Portugal and Spain back Scholz over Iberia—central Europe gas pipeline

Portugal and Spain have welcomed a name from the German chancellor for a fuel pipeline linking the Iberian peninsula to central Europe, in opposition to the backdrop of the power disaster brought on by Russia’s battle in Ukraine.

Olaf Scholz mentioned on Thursday that Europe was “sorely” missing such an interconnection through France, which he mentioned would assist relieve and ease the availability of fuel.

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa mentioned the German chief’s feedback would strengthen the strain on European establishments to make progress on the pipeline, which he described as “a priority” for his nation.

“Portugal can play an important role” in serving to to make Europe “energy self-sufficient” concerning Russia, Costa mentioned, explaining that Portugal and Spain might ship plenty of the liquefied pure fuel, or LNG, they obtain from around the globe to different EU international locations.

“Spain is well prepared,” Spanish Industry Minister Reyes Maroto instructed Antena 3 tv on Friday. “We hope that if the German chancellor’s proposal prospers, we will have better gasification and more interconnections in Europe so as not to depend on Russian gas and be self-sufficient energy wise.”

The Portuguese chief additionally claimed that European authorities had been contemplating an alternate undertaking to construct a pipeline linking Spain to Italy straight, as a means of getting spherical French objections on environmental grounds to a fuel hyperlink throughout the Pyrenees.

Costa gave no additional particulars, however such an undersea pipeline would probably take years to finish.

EU international locations have struggled to search out frequent floor on the best way to wean the bloc off its reliance on Russian pure fuel. Vladimir Putin has weaponised fuel exports to strain the bloc into decreasing its sanctions in opposition to Moscow.

The Russian chief has already reduce off fuel exports to greater than a dozen EU nations and lowered provide to Germany, closely reliant on Russian fuel for its trade. European officers worry he might reduce off exports to most of Europe over the winter.

Spain and Portugal obtain LNG through pipeline from Algeria and Morocco, and by ship from international locations such because the United States and Nigeria. But power connections between Spain and Portugal and remainder of Europe are missing.

“The Iberian peninsula has capacity to replace a large part of the liquefied natural gas that central Europe today imports from Russia,” Costa instructed reporters.

Spain has six LNG vegetation — together with Europe’s largest, in Barcelona — whereas Portugal has one. Between them they account for a third of Europe’s LNG processing capability.

Costa mentioned the Iberian vegetation might additionally ship extra LNG by ship to different European ports whereas a pipeline is being constructed.

The Portuguese chief identified that the port of Sines, positioned about 100 kilometres south of Lisbon, may very well be used as a logistics platform “to speed up the distribution of liquefied natural gas in Europe” and thus “relieve the congestion in the ports of northern Europe”.

A fuel pipeline undertaking between the Catalonia area in north-east Spain and south-east France was launched in 2013, then deserted resulting from a scarcity of settlement on financing and actual help from France.

Olaf Scholz mentioned on Thursday that he had been in talks with Spain, Portugal, France and the European Commission a few new undertaking, which he argued would “make a massive contribution to relieving and easing the (gas) supply situation”.