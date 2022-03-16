Portugal changes law that allowed Russian oligarch Abramovich to obtain citizenship

Portugal has modified a legislation that grants citizenship to descendants of Sephardic Jews and that allowed Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich to acquire Portuguese nationality.

However, the change won’t be retroactive, so it won’t impression the citizenship of long-time Chelsea Football Club proprietor Abramovich, one of many Russian oligarchs sanctioned by the EU and the U.Okay. after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Abramovich was given Portuguese citizenship in April last year beneath a legislation that provided naturalization to descendants of Sephardic Jews who had been expelled from Portugal about 500 years in the past in the course of the inquisition.

The authorities has now authorized a brand new decree that means that individuals making use of should show efficient connection to Portugal, newspaper Publico reported Wednesday, such because the inheritance of a property in Portugal or common visits to the nation. It is just not clear but when the adjustments will kick in.

Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva told reporters that Portugal would implement EU sanctions in opposition to Abramovich, however couldn’t ban him from getting into the nation as he’s a citizen.

A rabbi who helped the Russian billionaire receive his Portuguese citizenship has been forbidden to go away the nation and is being investigated.