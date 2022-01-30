Portugal election: Socialists re-elected but far-right make gains

The centre-left Socialist Party received essentially the most votes in Sunday’s legislative election in Portugal and is near securing an absolute majority.

With greater than 98% of the votes counted, the Socialists (PS) secured almost 41.65% of the vote whereas their centre-right rivals, the Social Democrats (PSD), had managed to get 27.94%.

The far-right Chega (Enough) get together made vital good points and was third with 7.15% of the vote.

The snap election was triggered two months ago when lawmakers rejected the minority Socialist authorities’s spending invoice and the nation’s president dissolved parliament.

Opinion polls had steered that the Socialists and Social Democrats had been in a decent race.

