Portugal heads to the polls for snap parliamentary elections

Covid-19 has additionally performed a key function in marketing campaign focuses — significantly as over a tenth of the nation is estimated to be isolating due to the virus, following latest spikes in an infection numbers because of the Omicron variant.

The authorities has allowed these contaminated to go away isolation to allow them to forged their ballots in individual.

Those leaving isolation to vote are requested to take action within the final hour polls are open, between 6 p.m. and seven p.m. native time, to scale back the danger of infecting others.

Surgical or FFP2 masks are obligatory for all those that enter polling stations and individuals are being requested to deliver their very own pens.