Portugal investigates alleged misuse of Ukrainian refugees’ data

Police in Portugal have carried out raids as a part of an investigation into the alleged misuse of information of Ukrainian refugees.

Officers searched a refugee help centre close to Lisbon on Tuesday that has been used to welcome residents fleeing the warfare in Ukraine.

Two pro-Russian attendants on the centre are accused of illegally gathering and sharing the private knowledge of dozens of refugees. The Ukrainian ambassador to Portugal, Inna Ohnivets, has claimed that the private data recorded could be “of interest to Russian intelligence”.

Police stated that they’d raided buildings in Setúbal linked to the Edinstvo — an affiliation for japanese European migrants — and had seized a lot of paperwork.

According to Portuguese media, the 2 pro-Russian residents had photocopied refugees’ private paperwork and questioned them in regards to the whereabouts of any members of the family nonetheless in Ukraine.

The alleged hyperlinks between the 2 suspects and Moscow have led to requires the mayor of Setúbal, André Martins, to resign. The metropolis council has denied realizing about any “suspicious acts or conduct” linked to the refugee affiliation.

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa has referred to as for a probe into the municipality’s strategy of welcoming refugees.

Prime Minister António Costa had beforehand voiced his help for an investigation into the alleged misuse of information and stated that “any violation of fundamental rights is of the utmost seriousness”.

“If there is any illegal behaviour, the institutions will act,” he added.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ana Catarina Mendes has additional said that the case “should be investigated to the very end”.

“This government will not allow the law to be violated and — much less — that those who arrive here are not treated with dignity and respect,” she informed parliament.

Portugal has to this point welcomed practically 36,000 Ukrainian refugees for the reason that warfare started on February 24.

Authorities in Lisbon have beforehand been fined for sharing the data of anti-government Russian protesters with the country’s embassy.

There can be rising backlash towards the Portuguese Communist Party (PCP) following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

PCP lawmakers left the nation’s parliament throughout a speech by Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on April 21 and have been strongly condemned by Ukrainian associations.

“Let us not enter into a climate of witch-hunting in Portugal,” Prime Minister Costa stated final week.

“We respect the pluralism that results from the free will of Portuguese citizens to choose the parties they vote for and which have parliamentary representation,” he added.