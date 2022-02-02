Portugal limits hydroelectric power amid unusual winter drought

Portugal is proscribing the usage of some reservoirs for hydroelectric energy and irrigation amid an uncommon winter drought.

On Tuesday, authorities briefly restricted water use at some hydropower dams to prioritise human consumption.

The Portuguese Institute of Meteorology (IPMA) stated that the entire nation was enduring some extent of drought due to comparatively low rainfall since November.

The IPMA added the state of affairs had now worsened, with a minimum of 45% of the nation in “severe” or “extreme” drought.

Five hydroelectric dams in central Portugal can be virtually completely shut down and one other within the southern Algarve area will halt irrigation, the setting ministry announced on Tuesday.

The measure is required to make sure the ingesting water provide for a minimum of two years, minister João Pedro Matos Fernandes informed reporters.

“The situation of drought is worrying,” he stated. “If the forecast becomes gloomier, we will have to go beyond these measures.”

Portugal has about 60 hydropower reservoirs of various sizes, which collectively produce 30% of the nation’s annual electrical energy consumption.

But Portugal has different reservoirs which are full sufficient to make up the shortfall ensuing from the restrictions, Matos Fernandes has stated.

With February forecast to supply little rain, the restrictions will stay in place till March 1 when they are going to be reassessed.

Portuguese farmers have already voiced considerations, saying the drought might “severely” have an effect on their crops and cattle.