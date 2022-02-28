Portugal mourns former FPF president Antero da Silva Resende | Inside UEFA

Antero da Silva Resende served on the helm of Portugal’s nationwide affiliation from 1983 to 1989, and sat on the UEFA Executive Committee from 1984 to 1992. He was a key determine in Portuguese soccer’s progress at an necessary time.

The present FPF president and UEFA vice-president Fernando Gomes expressed “deep dismay” at Silva Resende’s passing. “A discreet personality, but extremely generous in his dedication to national football and sports,” Gomes mentioned, “he left a legacy of enormous prestige and competence in the management of the FPF in a period of great changes in Portuguese football.”

Key UEFA roles

A journalist and sports activities director who held a level in Law, Antero da Silva Resende served on varied UEFA committees and panels, making a vital contribution to the event of European soccer in varied areas through the Nineteen Eighties and Nineteen Nineties.

As a part of his work for UEFA, he chaired the Club Competitions Committee (1986-90), Women’s Committee (1990-92) and Licensed Match Agents Committee (1984-92).

He additionally sat on the UEFA Juridical Committee as a member and vice-chairman (1992-2000) and was an Executive Committee consultant on the UEFA switch consultants’ panel for a number of years.

UEFA Order of Merit in Diamond

In 2004, Antero da Silva Resende was awarded the UEFA Order of Merit in Diamond – reserved for individuals who have assumed the best capabilities in soccer, or who’ve served the sport with explicit distinction.

“He was an enormous Portuguese sports director,” mentioned Fernando Gomes. “On behalf of the FPF, I categorical my deepest condolences to his household, buddies and former colleagues and collaborators.” A minute of silence has taken place in any respect FPF competitors matches following Silva Resende’s dying.

.